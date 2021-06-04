Board Exam 2021: Many states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh are yet to take a final call on Class 12 board exams 2021, thus, continuing the suspense among students who are waiting earnestly for the big decision. The Centre had earlier announced the cancellation of CBSE, CISCE Class 12 exams leading to many states following suit and cancelling board exams in line with the government’s decision. However, students of many states continue to reel under anxiety as they await the final decision by their respective boards. Also Read - Karnataka Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Govt to Decide Evaluation Criteria For 2nd PUC Exams Soon

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai who had moved the Supreme Court on behalf of students and their parents today came live on Twitter to answer questions raised by students. Her petition seeks cancellation of State board and NIOS board exams and demands a uniform appraisal system. In the live session, Anubha asked students not to worry and added that if a state decides not to cancel the exams then they will have to be answerable to the Court and give justification for the same.

Many state GOVTs are cancelling exams which is a good call . For others who will not cancel we are already there in SC So let's wait — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812) June 4, 2021

List of state boards that are yet to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021:

West Bengal- The authorities cancelled Wednesday’s press conference to announce the schedule of class 10 and 12 board examinations in West Bengal amid the Covid-19 pandemic. No reason was assigned for the cancellation. Students continue to remain uncertain if their exams will be conducted or not.

Tamil Nadu- The Tamil Nadu government has said that it has not taken any decision yet on Class 12 board examinations, as some teachers and parents in the state have been pulling in different directions on the conduct of the exams.

Andhra Pradesh- Suspense looms over the conduct of Class 10, 12 board exams in Andhra Pradesh too.

Assam- Thousands of students who will be appearing for Class 10 (SEBA) and Class 12 (AHSEC) board examinations from Assam have demanded the cancellation of exams in the north-eastern state. The students said that the “ongoing suspense and the delay” regarding the board exams have brought them immense tension and also depression.