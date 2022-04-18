Cancel Board Exam 2022: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across Delhi-NCR, students have urged the Union government, Ministry of Education to cancel CBSE and ICSE Class 10,12 Board examinations. Students and parents have taken to their respective social media handles with their demands for canceling the board exams. “India has once again started reporting a surge in covid 19 cases in that case irresponsible to hold CBSE board exams. Students’ lives matter”, a student tweeted. For the unversed, the CBSE and ICSE both have shifted to the two-term board-exam pattern from the academic year 2021-2022 onwards, owing to the pandemic situation. While the CBSE term 2 exam will be held from April 26, ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exams 2022 are scheduled to commence a day before on April 25.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Final Result 2022: BIG Update Board Students Should NOT Miss. Deets Inside

"I got affected with COVID-19, a month before the term-1 exam last year and have suffered a lot. Though I have taken vaccines, the fear of getting affected with COVID-19 again is hampering my preparations. I am not mentally stable to appear for the term-2 exams, requesting CBSE to cancel the board exams, and find an alternative route for evaluation", Sukamal Jha, a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya told Careers360.

#CancelBoardExam2022 Trends on Twitter

This is not the first time CBSE students have asked the board to cancel board exams 2022. Earlier this year in February, students had asked the board to defer the exam. Taking to Twitter, candidates had claimed that they had six months to prepare for term 1, while they got only two months to prepare for 50 per cent of the syllabus for final exams.

COVID-19 Cases on Rise in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting Covid in their close social network has risen by 500 per cent in the last 15 days, a survey has claimed.

Around 19 per cent residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had Covid in the last 15 days. The ‘Covid network prevalence’ marks an over 500 per cent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey.