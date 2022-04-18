This is not the first time CBSE students have asked the board to cancel board exams 2022. Earlier this year in February, students had asked the board to defer the exam. Taking to Twitter, candidates had claimed that they had six months to prepare for term 1, while they got only two months to prepare for 50 per cent of the syllabus for final exams.

COVID-19 Cases on Rise in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting Covid in their close social network has risen by 500 per cent in the last 15 days, a survey has claimed.