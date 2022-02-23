New Delhi: In a big setback for students, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed students’ plea demanding cancellation of offline physical examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards. While hearing the plea filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai, the apex court said that such petitions only confuse the students. “Such kind of petitions are being filed? How can you keep on filing such petitions? They give false hope to students”, Justice Khanwilkar said.Also Read - Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE Updates: 'Entertaining Such Petitions Only Creates Confusion', SC to Petitioner

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari- such petitions will go on Justice Khanwilkar: such petitions gives FALSE HOPE TO STUDENTS. #boardexams — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 23, 2022

Here’s What Transpired In The Court

We will not issue any directions. There are rules regulations in place and authorities are working: Supreme Court.

Reprimanding the petitioners, Justice Khanwilkar said before the process is complete you want judicial order. “You have to approach the authorities. Entertaining such petitions only creates confusion”, he stated.

Classes have not been held properly and there have been elections: senior counsel Padmanabhan, representing the petitioners said.

This plea is Premature. Authorities are yet to decide the rules and dates. If the decision is not in consonance with rules then it is open to challenge, observed by the court.

Who are you and we to decide the states? We will dismiss the petition with COSTS, the court said.

This has to stop. Don’t come up again or there will be exemplary costs. Let students & authorities do their job, the court came down heavily on the petitioner.

What Students Were Demanding