What Petition Seeks:

The review petition seeks cancellation of proposed Class 12 CBSE exams for Private/Compartment/Patrachar students. Declaration of results of Class 12 CBSE Private/Compartment/Patrachar students using the objective assessment formula adopted for regular students within July 31. Open court hearing has been sought for applicants to make submissions on important questions of law and facts which could not be brought before the Court earlier.

Petitioner’s Take:

According to the petitioner, the review has been sought so that no prejudice is caused to the students in securing admission for the next higher classes in India and abroad in the upcoming academic session.

This category of students has already lost one precious year of education and now due to CBSE’s “discriminatory policy” and Clause 29, they will be forced to lose another year of education.

The plea points out that exams of these students are conducted with regular students every year and results are declared together as well. “

Class 12th Patrachar students is a distinct category of students and they are not repeaters or compartment students. Patrachar students are those students who either changed their stream from Science or Commerce to Arts from Class 11th to 12th or students who are preparing for Competitive examinations along with School examinations.

What Supreme Court Observed?

Supreme Court while approving the CBSE’s objective assessment scheme for regular Class 12, had observed that the scheme provides that an examination would be duly conducted in which all the compartment candidates can appear as private candidates.

The Bench had also noted that such examination will be conducted between 15th August to 15th September 2021 and the results would be declared at the earliest so that even these students would be in a position to pursue their further education, if they so desire.

The Bench had noted that Clause 29 of the CBSE Scheme provides for this eventuality and, therefore, the apprehension entertained by Advocate Abhishek Chaudhary, who appeared for the private, patrachar and second compartment did not merit consideration.

