CBSE Class 12 Board Exams For Private Students: Seeking legal intervention, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private Students' Parents on Friday expressed concerns over Class 12 Board exams 2021 for their wards and filed a review petition in the Supreme court and urged the apex court to address their concerns. The parents have filed the petition as no decision has been taken on their previous petition filed on June 30, seeking a cancellation of Private/Compartment/Patrachar examinations for CBSE Class 12 students.

The development comes after the CBSE last week announced the new dates for conducting exams for these private students. As per the latest announcement, the CBSE Class 12 board exams for Compartment, Patrachar students will begin in the month of August.

The parents in the review plea said that the exams are being held in very tough and unsafe times of COVID-19. Moreover, the Undergraduate, UG admissions as per University Grants Commission, UGC's guidelines are about to begin. This poses the CBSE Private students at the risk of missing out on the admissions process.

Apart from filing the review plea, some parents of the CBSE private students stages a protest outside CBSE Headquarters. With placards and posters in hands, they demanded CBSE to cancel the exams of Private/Compartment/Patrachar students.

However, the CBSE has not announced any update on the matter so far. The Review Petition has been filed in Supreme Court by Advocate Mamta Sharma.

On July 21, the CBSE said the board exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. “The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

He said that in case of the private candidates, neither the schools nor the CBSE have the desired records, hence, their result cannot be prepared based on the assessment policy. In case of regular students, schools have conducted a unit test, mid-term and pre-board examination and thus the performance of these students was available, he added.

The board noted that issue of private candidates was also discussed in Supreme Court of India and thereafter policy was decided wherein written examination will be held for declaring result of private candidates.