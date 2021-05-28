CBSE Board Exams 2021: As the students across the country are still waiting for the Central government to announce dates on the CBSE and other board exams, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday staged a protest at the Ministry of Education demanding the cancellation of class 12 board examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Here's How Students Reacted After Supreme Court Hearing on Plea Seeking Cancellation of Exams

Holding their protest, the student wing of the Congress party said in a statement that the protesters wore PPE kits and followed Covid protocols while raising the slogan “‘pehle suraksha, phir pariksha’ (first safety, then exams)”. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Ahead of SC Hearing, Students Hope For Cancellation of Exams

“NSUI holds protest against Class 12 board exams outside Education Ministry. @Neerajkundan says the “only solution to save students’ academic year is to promote them by internal assessments rather than wasting more time on discussing the examinations,” Nidhi Taneja wrote. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: SC To Hear A Plea on Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams Today

NSUI holds protest against Class 12 board exams outside Education Ministry. @Neerajkundan says the “only solution to save students’ academic year is to promote them by internal assessments rather than wasting more time on discussing the examinations.”#CancelExamsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/RitJcdD3t1 — Nidhi Taneja (@NidhiTanejaa) May 28, 2021

Speaking on holding the protest, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said that a few days ago he wrote a letter to the ministry reminding them that they have not yet come up with any guideline or policy to ensure the safety of those below the age of 18 and a majority of the students are below this age.

“The lack of planning for the board exams will harm the academic year of these students. The only solution for saving their academic year is now to promote them by internal assessments rather than wasting more time on discussing examinations,” he said.

During the protest, the NSUI demanded that the Central government and the education ministry should find an alternative to the examinations as India is battling a second wave of coronavirus infection.

“The government can grade the students on the basis of their past performances, assignments or classroom assessments, but risking the lives of these students is an insensitive decision,” the NSUI said.