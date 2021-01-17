New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in a live session on Twitter tomorrow. Following the announcement, many students raised their concerns on giving exams this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - NEET 2021: When Will Medical Entrance Test be Held? Will Govt Increase Number of Attempts Like JEE 2021? Nishank Answers

While some refused to come to schools for examinations, others demanded that they be vaccinated first. Many students also want to know when Kendriya Vidyalayas will be reopened. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Dates, Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria: Check What Education Minister Nishank Announced Today

Students also also unwilling to give exams due to no classroom teaching in the previous year, citing lack of preparedness. Due to internet issues, many students and teachers had difficulties holding seamless online teaching. Also Read - JEE Advanced Dates, IIT Eligibility Criteria to be Announced on January 7

I will be going #live to interact with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on 18th January on 12 noon. Join the session #live on my Twitter /FB pages, 🔎for username: @DrRPNishank.

Looking forward talk to the interaction!#EducationMinisterGoesLive @KVS_HQ

“I am a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mathura Cantt,not been able to study due to the conduction of online classes for the whole of this year. It is a big problem and we are facing difficulties which the government is not caring about,” said a student on Twitter.

“Will all Kendriya Vidyalayas end the online classes after 18th or will offline and online classes go together? Because a lot of us still don’t want to attend school because we are not getting vaccinated. Please vaccinate all school students too”, another student demanded.

“Sir Navodaya walo se bhi intract kijiay please, jaldi jaldi navodaya reopen ho sake January me hi please sir please”, another wrote.

“Sir please help we did not study well in corona if we are studying online, then why exams are offline why sir. Please help students. And i am scared because of corona strain cases are increasing in your city cases till now 15 cases in meerut please help,” one Harsh tweeted to Nishank.

— Harsh aggarwal (@Harshag52715875) January 16, 2021

— student (@purutyagi2607) January 16, 2021

Notably, many students had earlier started an online petition to cancel the Class X, XII crucial examinations for this academic year. The students, while expressing concerns over the conduct of the CBSE Board exam, claimed that online classes have not been as helpful as classroom teaching. The petition also asserted that several students failed to attend the online classes due to their financial problems, lack of resources, and poor internet.