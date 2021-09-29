NEET UG 2021 Latest Updates: The results of NEET UG 2021 might get delayed or postponed as a fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme by the NEET aspirants for cancelling NEET 2021 undergraduate examination. As per latest updates, the fresh in Supreme Court seeks cancellation of the NEET UG 2021 which was held on September 12 exam and conducting a fresh exam. The fresh plea has been filed over the alleged paper leak conspiracy that came to light after the examination.Also Read - JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2021 Released, Last Day To Raise Objections Is Sept 29 | Details Here

A number of NEET-UG aspirants moved the top court and sought directions for conducting a fresh exam and stay on the declaration of results NEET-UG 2021 till the current plea is disposed of.

Giving the examples of cheating, malpractices, impersonation and leaking of test papers, the plea sought to conduct a fresh examination. Furthermore, the plea sought directions to the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency and National Medical Commission to enhance the standard of Security protocols including biometric verification of candidates, use of jammers etc to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner.

The plea also sought directions to the CBI and Director General of Police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to submit a fact-finding report before the apex court within a week with all relevant information and documents as well as the findings regarding the alleged malpractices in NEET-UG 2021. In the petition, the aspirants said that even if when students benefit illegally, it would amount to grave injustice.

NEET UG 2021 Paper Leak incident

It must be noted that on September 12, on the day of the examination, the Rajasthan Police had arrested eight people, in which a girl, a NEET aspirant, was caught along with seven others who were helping her in cheating.

During the probe, the police have apprehended head of coaching center, the examination center peon and solvers. In another development, the CBI has nabbed a person from Nagpur a few days ago in regards NEET cheating scam.

Will NEET UG 2021 be cancelled?

As the plea has been filed in Supreme Court, it is being speculated that either the exam result will be postponed or the exam might get cancelled. The petition would be submitted in SC bench and in case the Supreme Court dismisses the plea, then there would be no change in present schedule. However, if plea gets accepted in the top court, then the case would determine whether there is merit or not.