Cancel Board Exams 2022: Keeping in view the ongoing COVID pandemic, students of classes 10 and 12 have moved Supreme Court with a fresh plea, demanding the cancellation of offline examinations. Students belonging to the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, and NIOS to state boards such as Maharashtra Board, Jharkhand Board, RBSE have raised their voices against offline board examinations.

The students of classes 10 and 12 have submitted a written petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an alternative mode of assessment in place of offline examinations.

Apart from the alternative way of assessment, the plea filed in the top court also sought relief with regards to the conduct of an improvement exam later. This has been sought for the students who will not be satisfied with the evaluation of internal assessments.

In the petition, the students have alleged that the board has taken a hasty decision with regards to result declaration and conducting exams, causing trouble to many students.

Notably, the students who have filed the petition in the top court have been raising their voices in favour of cancelling board exams in 2022 or postponing them and have informed the court that they are scared of the COVID pandemic.

They have expressed concern that they still fear the risk of getting infected. They also argued that if classes were held online, then why the examinations will be held in offline mode. However, so far there has been no final decision announced by the Supreme Court.