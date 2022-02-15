New Delhi: Days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will conduct class 10, 12 term 2 exams in offline mode from April 26, the chorus for an alternate mode of assessment grew louder. “The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: Why Board Decided to Choose Different Centers For Term 2 Papers? Know Here

He had asserted that the pattern of the question papers will remain the same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board’s website. “The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centers as done during the preceding years,” Bharadwaj added.

Now, expressing their dissatisfaction over the board’s decision, a section of students took to Twitter and demanded internal assessment for all. “Board Aspirants demanding for Internal Assessment For All. It’s the behest of lakhs of Aspirants. Don’t let their career be degraded in this manner. It’s our meek plea to authorities to consider the request”, Saurab Saha, a student activist tweeted.

Echoing similar remarks, another Twitter user said that the issues raised by the students are genuine and generous. “I don’t understand, why do people question those who help students selflessly? Why they don’t ask the authorities who are accountable for these failures students are facing?” he shared on the micro-blogging site.

Students across the country, from different boards have been demanding for #cancelboards2022 but authorities have ignored their concenrs. Moving to court is the only option left.

We will fight till the last possible way left.

Let's unite for justice.#cancelboardexams2022 — Himanshu Borah  (@UrHimanshuBorah) February 7, 2022

Extending support to the students, Anubha Srivastava Sahai, President of India Wide Parents Association, said that university students are facing issues due to the delay in declaration of board results & academic year in last two years. This batch too will face So Declare results asap and go for #InternalAssessmentForAll so that there’s no delay this year”, she tweeted.

University students are facing issue due to the delay in declaration of board results & academic year in last two years This batch too will face

So Declare results asap and go for #InternalAssessmentForAll so that there's no delay this year — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) February 15, 2022

plz we r students request to u that plz postponed our exam or online exam do u ….

in prelim exam how to write don't no….

Weare requested to u mam and sir please…listen to our students….#internal assessment for all — Gauri Sharma (@GauriSh60730588) February 14, 2022

They should give the marks on internal assessment because students are not ready to give offline exam #InternalAssessmentForAll — Saloni Singh (@SaloniS74661852) February 15, 2022

I support Internal Assessment only if preparation time is less. Students must get enough time to prapare for board exams.#InternalAssessmentForAll — Nita Samantaray (@Nita_Samantaray) February 14, 2022

whole syllabus not even completed in school & colleges#InternalAssessmentForAll — Varad M (@varadM77) February 14, 2022

A few day back, students had also knocked the Supreme Court’s door seeking direction to state boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to adopt an alternate mode of assessment in Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 instead of conducting offline exams, the Live Law had reported.

In the petition, the students have alleged that the board has taken a hasty decision with regards to result declaration and conducting exams, causing trouble to many students. Filed through Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the petition also sought relief for conducting an improvement exam for those students who are not satisfied with the internal assessment.

For the unversed, the board had bifurcated the academic session into two terms after the class 10 and 12 exams could not be conducted last year in view of the pandemic and the results had to be announced using an alternative assessment scheme. The board also warned the students that messages and information spreading on social media may be considered only after verifying the facts available on its website.