Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancellation Plea: Attending to the demands of lakhs of students seeking cancellation of all state board Class 12 exams, a PIL has been submitted collective representation of 6,469 parents has been submitted to the Supreme Court in a joint effort by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahal and Advocate Mamta Sharma, along with volunteer parent Sukhpal Singh Toor. The petitioners wrote to the apex court that all state boards must follow the decision of CBSE and evaluate Class XII students with an alternative method. Also Read - Puducherry Class 12 Exam 2021 CANCELLED: Good News For Plus Two/HSE Students. Check Details Here

The petition highlighted that there are more than 1.5 crore Class XII students across the nation including State Boards and conducting offline examinations of millions of students without vaccination could become “the reason of third wave of Covid 19”. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court Seeks Assessment Criteria in 2 Weeks

“Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the examination for class 12th and result would be declared on the basis of an objective methodology for assessment. Following the same approach as being adopted by Central Board of Secondary Education some of the state Boards have already cancelled Class 12th examinations but Assam, Tripura, Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh haven’t cancelled the examinations which has caused great distress and anxiety among students. Such step-motherly treatment with State Boards students is arbitrary, inhuman and in clear contravention of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” the petitioner wrote.

The petition also demanded that a decision regarding the Class 12 board results across the country is needed at the earliest to allow students to prepare for college admissions and further studies, whether in India or abroad.

Click HERE to read the full text of the petition

“Time is really the essence in the present case of students as in the normal circumstances the result of class XII gets declared in the last week of May every year. Once the students are through with their board examinations, they further start their preparation for different entrance exams e.g. NEET/JEE. At present due to the uncertainty and delay in decision students who belong to State Boards are feeling neglected, left out, demoralized and in a perplexed situation,” the petition read.

“As per the UNESCO statistics for the year 2018 around 7.3 lakh students had opted for foreign universities to pursue higher education. Delay in a timely decision will eventually delay the declaration of result. It will ultimately cause forfeit of the fees already paid by students to reserve their seats in foreign universities. Along with mental trauma among students it will cause huge financial loss to them due to cancellation of admission,” it added.

Advocate Mamta Sharma and Advocate Anubha Shrivastava, along with many activist groups have been at the forefront of the students’ representation for the cancellation of Class 12 board exams amid the brutal second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Time to Say ‘NO’ to Offline Exams

Last week, students associated with various state boards moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to cancel offline examinations. From 23 states, two Union Territories and three countries, students came together and filed a plea in the top court seeking relief for the state board, NIOS, CBSE and CISCE exams in India.

Speaking to India.com in an exclusive interview last week, Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai had said that the Centre should consult the state governments to come up with a uniform formula to assess the students from KG to PG level.

She said that the assessment should not just be limited to Class 11 and 12 students. As far as students from Class 1 to 8 are concerned, there is Right to Education Act that says students can be evaluated as per Teachers Assessment Grace and can be promoted as there is no exam pattern for the CBSE or ICSE boards.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened in the decision and cancelled Class 12 CBSE Exams in “the interest of students”. He had said that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end. Subsequently, CISCE and a few state boards also followed suit.