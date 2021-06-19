Chandigarh: The Punjab government today cancelled Class 12th board exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Further, State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla informed that Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12th results will be declared as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Also Read - Telangana Lockdown News Today: Govt Lifts Lockdown From Tomorrow 20 June as 2nd Wave Shows Signs of Subsiding

“Punjab government has decided to cancel examinations of Class 12th due to COVID pandemic. Punjab School Education Board would declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE,” Vijay Inder Singla said. It was the need of hour to take a decision on examinations as students and parents were worried about admissions to the higher classes, Singla added.

Singla said 3,08,000 students enrolled in Class 12 in government, aided, and private schools under the PSEB in the 2020-21 academic session. He said it was not possible for the education board to conduct the examinations due to the challenges posed by coronavirus.

Here’s how PSEB Class 12th results will be declared

The PSEB will prepare the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student”s performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

Singla said the PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in Class 10 and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

“In case of those who have changed stream after Class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and weightage on the basis of the pre-board, practical examination and Internal assessment obtained in Class 12,” the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)