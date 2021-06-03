New Delhi: Days after the Modi government decided to cancel the CBSE and CISCE Class 12 Board Exams, bowing to demands and bringing relief to lakhs of students, a separate Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was today registered in the Supreme Court on behalf of students from 26 State Boards and one UT seeking cancellation of offline exams. The petition seeks cancellation of State board and NIOS board exams and to have a uniform appraisal system. The petition has been moved by advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on behalf of the students and their parents. However, while hearing another petition that was filed earlier to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, the Supreme Court on Thursday said, it was happy that the board exams have been cancelled and emphasized that the interest of students will be protected, as it asked the Centre to submit the objective criteria to assess Class XII students in two weeks. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court Seeks Assessment Criteria in 2 Weeks

When petitioner advocate Mamta Sharma pointed out that some state boards are still going ahead with the exams, the top court said, “We have the interest of the students in our minds, irrespective of the board. Let this be resolved first and then we will consider the other state board exams.”

Moments after that the petitioner for State Board and NIOS students, advocate Anubha Sahai said, ” Our PIL for cancellation of the State Board and NIOS Board exams and to have a uniform decision is registered. SC today said they will take up state board matter also after CBSE is finalised.”

#BoardExams

Our PIL for cancellation of state board and NIOS board exams and to have a uniform decision is registered . SC today said they will take up state board matter also after CBSE is finalised. pic.twitter.com/M9blLBIfOJ — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812) June 3, 2021

“Yes, our petition has been registered. We want an equal system for all students, regardless of the Board. Safety of each child is important,” Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai told India.Com.

The news gives hope to lakhs of students in different states where suspense over conducting Board exams in offline mode continues. Few States have already cancelled their Class 12 Board exams. On Thursday, the UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Board) cancelled the Class 12 Board exams. The news was welcomed by the majority of 26 lakh students who were supposed to appear for the exams in physical mode. Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the Class 10 Board examinations. The Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “Students will be promoted on a formula that has been set up on the internal assessment.”

The West Bengal government meanwhile has not decided on conducting the WBBSE Class 10 Exams and Uchcha Madhyamik Class 12 Board Exams.

The PTI quoted as a School Education Department official saying that a committee of experts has been formed to check how to conduct the exams and evaluate papers during the present situation. The committee formed on holding the examinations comprises representatives of the WBBSE, the Council and West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, besides educationists, teachers and health experts.

In Assam on the other hand despite objections from several students, reports say the Assam HS Exam 2021 is likely to be conducted only for 3 subjects as proposed by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. The decision on the examination is expected to be announced soon.

Karnataka has also said previously that the State Board would conduct the Class 10 exams.

Meanwhile, students from various Boards where the decision is yet not taken, continue to wait.