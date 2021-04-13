CBSE Board Exams 2021: For the second week in a row, students across the country continued their demand for the cancellation of CBSE Board Exams 2021. As per reports, more than 5 Lakh tweets have been posted so far with the hashtag #CancelBoardExam2021. Students have signed over 2 lakh signatures on the social media platforms to press forth their demand to cancel the CBSE Board exams due to rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Also Read - Maharashtra Government Urges CBSE, CISCE to Reschedule Boards 2021 Amid COVID Surge

Taking to Twitter, a large section of students and parents urged the authorities for cancellation or postponement of board exams. Several leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also asked for a postponement in the exams. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Board Exams 2021 Demand: Here is What We Know So Far

According to latest reports, the Ministry of Education is mulling to postpone the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams. In this regard, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education have held a meeting yesterday in which several aspects regarding conducting board exams were discussed. While the meeting remained inconclusive, no final decision has been taken yet on cancellation of CBSE Board exams 2021. Also Read - Kejriwal Urges Centre to Cancel CBSE Board Exams 2021, Says Students’ Lives, Health More Crucial

As of now, CBSE Board Exams 2021 are scheduled to be held in May, however, since the COVID-19 cases have been rising all across the country, the ministry is rethinking about conducting these exams.

CBSE and Govt not coming to any conclusion for board exams …we are like… #cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/4u1Vj0HZuD — Vicky (@Stephan53457462) April 13, 2021

While CBSE officials said the board has increased the number of examination centres by 50 per cent to ensure social distancing, CICSE officials maintained the schedule will remain unchanged.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams. Warning that conducting the exams may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, he said the centres could emerge as major hotspots.

“Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These (the centres) can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of corona. Children’s lives and health are very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel the CBSE exams,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education can explore other methods, including online exams and promoting students on the basis of internal assessments,” he said.