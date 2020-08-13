UGC Final Year Exams: The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Thursday reiterated to the Supreme Court that the decision of Delhi and Maharashtra government to cancel the final year examination in colleges will “directly impact the standards of higher education in the country”. The UGC has already directed universities and colleges across the country to conduct final year exams by the end of September. Also Read - Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing of PIL Filed For CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case to August 21

Notably, the top court will be hearing student pleas challenging the UGC decision on Friday. The petitions demanded that final year students be promoted on the basis of internal assessment or past performance.

In the previous hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for UGC had told the top court that 'states cannot change rules and it is not in the interest of students to not have exams'.

The Supreme Court, which has not passed a final order yet, had also asserted that students should continue to prepare and not think the exams will be postponed again.

Last week, during the PM-CM meet, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to reconsider the decision to conduct final year examinations in September given the delicate situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.