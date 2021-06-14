Tripura Board Exams 2021: Even after the CBSE, CISCE and several other school boards have taken the crucial decision to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, some state board students did not get the same relief. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is one such state board that has decided to conduct the examination despite a surge in COVID-19 infection in the northeastern state. Students of the Tripura Board have thus started a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #CancelTripuraBoardExams, asking the authorities why their exams are not being cancelled. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: Sisodia Suggests Evaluation Formula to Centre. Detailed Break-up Here

A total of 26,610 students are appearing for Class 10 examinations, while another 27,205 candidates are set for Class 12 exams in Tripura. Due to the pandemic situation, most of the schools have postponed the offline classes. In such a dire situation, an 18-year-old student of the Tripura board shared video messages on Twitter asking why their exams could not be cancelled like other state boards.

Replying to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's tweet wishing BJP MP Kirron Kher for her birthday, the student whose Twitter handle goes by #CancelTripuraBoardExams, shared a video of students pleading to cancel the exams.

Watch the video:

Tripura Board Exam 2021: Dates, exam criteria

The government has decided to conduct TBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2021 only for the important or select few subjects. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that when the situation permits, the exams will be conducted with a 15 days’ notice

Several protests have also been held in the state for the same reason.

Recently, the Tripura NSUI along with other activists staged a peaceful protest, in front of the Tripura Constituent assembly, demanding the cancellation of Tripura board exams amid COVID. A few activists were even detained from the protest site.