Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022: The Cantonment Board, Varanasi has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher (Primary School) and Junior Clerk. The application has commenced from January 1, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is January 10, 2022. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated January 1, to January 7, 2022.Also Read - APSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 13 Junior Administrative Assistant Posts on apsc.nic.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Important Dates Also Read - DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 88 Posts; Registration Begins From Jan 6

The Offline Application begins from: January 01, 2022

The Last Date to submit the Offline Application: January 10, 2022

Vacancy Details Also Read - HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Naib Tehsildar Posts on hppsc.hp.gov.in; Apply Before Jan 27

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Assistant Teacher (Primary School): 1 Post

Junior Clerk: 1 Post

Through this recruitment, a total of two vacant posts will be filled.

Pay Scale

Assistant Teacher (Primary School): Rs. 35400- Rs 112400

Junior Clerk: Rs. 19900 – Rs 63200

Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the Assistant Teacher (Primary School) posts must have completed Graduation from a recognized university and 2 years BTC/B.Ed and successfully passed the Teacher Eligibility Test Exam for class 1 to 5 conducted by UP State Government or Central Government.

Candidates applying for the Junior Clerk post must have completed Intermediate from recognized board and computer operating CCC certificate from recognized Institute and Hindi/English typing with minimum speed of 25/30 words per minute.

Know-How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply offline for the above posts in the prescribed format from January 01, 2022 to January 10, 2022.