CAPF Constable Exam Being Conducted in 13 Regional Languages For First Time

Constable GD Examination is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country.

Exams: For the first time, the Constable(GD) examination for recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had decided to conduct the constable (general duty) examination for recruitment in CAPFs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 1, 2024.

Constable GD Examination is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country. Therefore, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission have signed an MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in the 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Accordingly, SSC has issued notification to conduct the Constable (GD) Examination, in 2024 in 13 other regional languages in addition to English and Hindi.

Constable (GD) examination for recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from Hindi and English

The Question papers of the Constable (General Duty) examination will now be prepared in the following 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

Assamese

Bengali

Gujarati

Marathi

Malayalam

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Odia

Urdu

Punjabi

Manipuri

Konkani

Constable (GD) examination date

The Examination will be conducted from February 20 to March 7, 2024. The examination will be held around 48 lakh candidates in 128 cities across the country. “The decision will result in lakhs of youthtaking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects. As a result, the reach of this examination will increase among the candidates in the entire country and everyone will get an equal opportunity for employment,” according to the official statement.

