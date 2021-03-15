KVS Recruitment 2021: The process of recruitment on contractual basis for PRT, TGT, PGT and other teaching and non-teaching posts in various Kendriya Vidyalayas (Kendriya Vidyalaya) of India (KVS Recruitment 2021) has started from today, March 15. For this (KVS Recruitment 2021), notifications have also been issued by various Kendriya Vidyalayas. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of various Kendriya Vidyalaya. Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Notification to apply for various posts, Hurry Up! Last To Apply Today

Candidates can apply for this recruitment through the prescribed format (KVS Recruitment 2021) and can appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time.

Important dates for KVS Recruitment 2021

KV Kapurthala Recruitment 2021 : 18, 19 and 20 March 2021

KV HP Recruitment 2021 : 18 March

KV AFS Gurgaon Recruitment 2021 : 24 March 2021

KV AFS Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 : 22 and 24 March 2021

KV AFS Halwara Recruitment 2021 : 19 and 20 March 2021

KV Saloh Recruitment 2021 : 23 March 2021

KV RDSO Lucknow Recruitment 2021 : 19 March 2021

KV No. 2 Patiala Recruitment 2021 : 17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2021

KV Berhampur Recruitment 2021 : 11 March 2021

KV Jalandhar Recruitment 2021 : 16 March 2021

KV Sirsa Recruitment 2021 : 15 March 2021

KV Ludhiana Recruitment 2021: 17 and 18 March 2021

KV ITBP Karera Recruitment 2021 : 15 March 2021

KV Balasore Recruitment 2021 : 16, 17 and 18 March 2021

Eligibility Criteria for KVS Recruitment 2021

PGT All Subjects – Candidate should be Post Graduate with 50% marks. Also with 50% marks B.Ed. Should also be.

TGT All Subjects – Candidate should be Post Graduate with 50% marks. Also with 50% marks B.Ed. Should also be.

PRTs – Candidates should be 12th pass or equivalent with 50% marks and 2 years / B.E.I.Ed./JBT.

Other information for KVS Recruitment 2021

Under this recruitment process of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Counselor, Coach, Nurse, Computer Instructor and other vacant posts will be filled. Online / offline application will be invited as per school rules.