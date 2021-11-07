Employment News: Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is planning to hire women professionals in several branches who are on a career break under the ‘Renew: Career Re-entry for Women’ program, according to a report in the livemint.Also Read - IT Jobs: Infosys to Hire 45,000 College Graduates After Posting Strong Results in Second Quarter

'Renew' is an initiative that stems from L&T's strong belief in diversity and equal career opportunities for all, an official statement by the company said. It is aimed at providing a platform through which women professionals can re-enter the corporate world after a career break, it added.

Who all are eligible to apply?

Any woman on a career break and fulfilling the following criteria:

Qualification: BE / BTech / MBA / LLB (First Class) or CA, ICWA (Cleared in maximum 2 attempts)

Departments to which they could apply for:

Audit, Finance/Accounting, Engineering – Design, Project Management, Information Technology, Human Resource Management, Legal, CSR.

Selection Process

Registration: Interested candidates can register with us and attach a copy of their updated resumé.

Screening: Resumes received will undergo a round of internal screening. Post this process, resumés with be shared with the concerned departments (this is subject to vacancies in the respective department at a given point in time)

Telephonic Interview: Shortlisted candidates will go through a telephonic interview.

Personal Interview: Candidates who have cleared the previous round will be invited for a round of interview with the respective Hiring Manager & the Department Head.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 67 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,819.45 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, the livemint reported. The company had posted a net profit of ₹5,520.27 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE. However, the total income during July-September increased to ₹35,305.04 crore over ₹31,593.77 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.