HSSC Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection (HSSC) has announced a total of 534 vacancies for the post of PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) Sanskrit. The notification announcing the recruitment drive was released on HSSC’s official website – hssc.gov.in– a few days ago. Notably, the HSSC Sanksrit Teacher vacancies have been notified under H.E.S.‐II (Group‐B Services), Department of Secondary Education, Haryana. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to visit the official website at hssc.gov.in and apply for HSSC Recruitment by March 3, 2021. The last date for submitting the fee is March 6, 2021.

We have compiled all the information needed by a candidate before applying for HSSC Sanskrit Teacher Recruitment below:

HSSC PGT Important Dates:

Online Applications began on 16 February 2021

Last date of Application – 03 March 2021

Last date for Fee Submission – 06 March 2021

Exam Date – 14 March 2021

Name of the Post & Number of Vacancies:

PGT Sanskrit – 534

General – 325

SC – 119

BCA – 59

BCB – 31

HSSC PGT Salary:

In the pay matrix level-8 (Rs. 47,600-1,51,100)

How to fill application form

The online application can be filled up using URL address i.e http://adv12021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Qualifications for HSSC PGT:

(i) Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

(ii) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of concerned subject.

(iii) “Good Academic Record” Candidates having 50% marks after taking average of any three examination from 10th/12th /Graduation/Post

Graduation as the case may be. However the candidate must have atleast 50% marks in Post-Graduation except PGT Computer Science

and in case of PGT Computer Science, the candidate must have atleast 55% marks in Post Graduation/Graduation as the case may be.

(iv) “M.A. Sanskrit/Acharya with at least 50% marks and B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri/Language Teachers Course (L.T.C.)/ Oriental Training (O.T.) in Sanskrit from a recognized university or conducted by the Haryana Education Department or an equivalent qualification recognized by

Haryana Education Department

Check official notification here