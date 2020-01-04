CAT 2019 Result: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) on Saturday released the result of computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019. Candidates can check the scorecard on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

As per a notification on the official website, CAT 2019 is valid only till December 31, 2020 will accordingly be available on the website. The notification adds that after the said date, no request regarding the CAT 2019 scorecard will be entertained. Around two lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2019, which took place on November 24. Those successful in the written exam will be called up for the interview stage next.

Steps to download the scorecard for CAT 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download CAT 2019 Scorecard’

Step 3: Login using your user name and password

Step 4: After logging in, click on ‘Download Result/Scorecard’ link

Step 5: After downloading the scorecard, take a printout for any future use

Click here to access the login page directly.

In an interesting development, a total of ten candidates have scored a perfect overall 100 percentile, thereby jointly topping the exam. Like last year, all of them are male as well as for engineering/technology background. Of these, while six candidates are from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), two are from the National Institutes of Technolgy (NIT), while one is from Kolkata’s Jadavpur University. Statewise, four of these candidates are from Maharashtra and one each from Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Additionally, 21 candidates have scored 99.99 percentile, out of which 19 candidates are from engineering/technology background.

This year, 1,34,917 male, 75,004 female and five transgender candidates appeared for the exam out of over 2.4 lakh candidates who had applied for the same.