CAT 2019 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is expected to announce the result of computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) in the second week of January at iimcat.ac.in. The examinations were conducted on November 24, last year in two sessions. The candidates can download their CAT scorecard by using their login ID and username.

In the result, scaled score along with sectional and overall percentile of the candidate will be mentioned. Candidates, who will qualify the CAT exam will have to appear for the personal interview and written ability test, etc, rounds.

Reports claimed that over 2 lakh candidates had appeared in the examinations.

CAT cut-off and selection criteria

Students can find the CAT cut-off and selection criteria on the official website of the IIMs. For IIM Ahmedabad, the minimum CAT 2019 cut-off in VARC, DILR, and QA section is 70. The overall percentile score of the student must be above 80 if he/she wants an admission in IIM Ahmedabad.

For IIM Calcutta, the overall CAT cut-off should be ≥ 85, and, the cut off in QA, DILR, and VARC should be ≥ 75, ≥ 80, and ≥ 80, respectively.

Students can find the complete Cut-off list on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

ELIGIBILITY VERIFICATION

If a candidate is shortlisted for interview by any IIM, he/she must comply with the following eligibility verification:

Mark Sheets and Degree Certificate

A candidate must show all the mark sheets and submit attested copies to prove his/her eligibility at the time of interview. Further, if a candidate is selected for a programme, the original degree certificate and mark sheets of all semesters/years along with their attested copies must be submitted for verification at the time of joining the programme.

Reservation Category Requirements

If shortlisted for an interview, SC, ST, NC-OBC, EWS and PwD candidates must show the original caste/class and/or disability certificate and submit a photocopy at the time of the interview along with the submission requirements as specified in the “Mark Sheets and Degree Certificate” section.

Candidates in the Final Year of Graduation

If shortlisted for an interview, candidates appearing for the final bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification examination must show an original certificate from the Principal/Registrar/Director of the University/Institution certifying that the candidate has obtained 50% marks or equivalent (45% in case of candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD category) based on the latest available grades/marks. He/she must submit an attested copy of the original certificate at the time of the interview.

For the Post Graduate Programmes of IIMs, such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme PROVISIONALLY, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements (the results may, however, be awaited) for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent

qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate.

Their admission will be confirmed only when they submit the original mark sheet and qualifying degree certificate of having passed the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification referred to in the certificate issued by the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution. They must obtain at least 50% marks or equivalent (45% in the case of candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD category). They must also submit an attested copy of the mark sheets and qualifying degree certificate.

The deadline for submission of the qualifying degree/equivalent mark sheet and certificate is December 31, 2020. NON FULFILLMENT OF THIS CONDITION WILL AUTOMATICALLY RESULT IN THE CANCELLATION OF THE PROVISIONAL ADMISSION.

Steps to Check and download CAT 2019 result and scorecard?

Step 1: Open the official website of the CAT – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Login using your username and password

Step 3: Click on download result/scorecard