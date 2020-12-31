The Indian Institute of Management Indore released the CAT 2020 Answer Key released the official final Answer Key for the MBA entrance test. This year, the IIM Indore conducted the CAT 2020 examination. The final answer key for CAT 2020 exam has been released by the exam authority after considering all the objections and challenges that were raised against the provisional key released earlier. Also Read - CAT Admit Card 2020 Released: Here’s How to Download

The candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the CAT 2020 Answer Key on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check the final answer key for the CAT 2020 exam by clicking on the direct link provided below: Also Read - CAT 2020 on November 29: IIM Begins Application Process; Check How to Apply, Details Here

Download CAT 2020 Final Answer Key – Direct Link (Available Now) Also Read - IIM-Indore Student Akanksha Chaudhary Writes About her Boyfriend's Battle with Skin Disease Vitiligo in This Moving Post

The candidates who had appeared for the examination must note that only answer key for Shift 2 has been changed for one question. For shift 1 and shift 2, the answer key remains unchanged, which means that the provisional answer key which was released earlier is valid and final.

“The Objection management system for CAT 2020 was made live from 8 Dec 2020 till 11 Dec 2020. The panels of subject experts for CAT 2020 reviewed all the objections which were received during this window. After due deliberation and careful examination, the expert panels decided that there is no change in the answer key for Shift 1 and Shift 3 question papers. However, the answer key for one question (ID 48916812935) in the QA section in Shift 2 has been revised,” the official notification in this regards read.