CAT 2020 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) have announced the exam date for the Common Admission Test, or CAT 2020 and it will be held on November 29. Interested candidates can start applying from August 5 and the application forms will be available till September 16. Also Read - IIM CAT 2018 Exam Schedule Released at iimcat.ac.in, Registration to Begin From August 8

CAT 2020 is the mandatory entrance test for admission to IIM postgraduate and fellowship programmes across the country. This year, CAT 2020 will be held in 156 test cities and candidates will be given the option to select six test centres in order of their preferences.

The IIM website released a notification for the conduct of CAT 2020 on its website and stated that the exam “will be held under the consideration of COVID-19 crisis”.

“Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for further information,” the notice read.

The CAT score is taken into consideration at the time of admission along with previous academic performances and other qualifications.

How to apply for CAT 2020:

Step 1: Visit the CAT 2020 website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘New Registrations’

Step 3: Enter the required details like name, date of birth, phone number and email ID

Step 4: You will receive an OTP on your email ID, enter it in the given space to authenticate the phone number and email ID

Step 5: Fill the application form, upload scanned signature and photo in the prescribed dimensions

Step 6: Make fee payment and submit

Step 7: Save your application form for future reference

CAT 2020 Registration Fees

The registration fee for candidates in General category is Rs 2000, and that for SC/ST/PWD/EWS candidates is Rs 1000.

CAT 2020 Admit Card

Applicants can download their CAT 2020 admit cards from October 28 till the day of exam from the CAT website portal.