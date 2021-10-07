New Delhi: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is all set to release its admit card on October 27 at 5 PM on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Management(IIM Ahmedabad) will conduct the examination on November 28 this year.Also Read - BHU UET Exam 2021: NTA Revises Exam Dates For Two Courses | Deets Here

The CAT 2021 will be held accordingly in 158 cities all across the country. According to the released official notice, "The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Please visit the admission websites of the respective IIMs for further information."

The exam is held once a year at a national level. There are 1164 colleges participating in the CAT examination.

According to the information bulletin released on the official CAT 2021 website, the results are likely to be announced by the second week of January 2022. While registering for the exam, a candidate falling under the general category needs to pay a sum of Rs 2,200 while the candidate belonging to the reserved category will be required to pay a sum of Rs 1,100 for the application form. Earlier, the deadline for the registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) was extended from September 15 to September 22 till 5 pm.

The CAT exam is of 300 marks where 100 questions are given. There is a negative marking for every incorrect answer. Eligible candidate needs to cover topics related to quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, and reading comprehension, and logical reasoning and data interpretation.