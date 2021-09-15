New Delhi: The deadline for the registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT)has been extended from Septem 15 to September 22 till 5 pm. Candidates appearing to appear for the exams can register at the official website iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Management(IIM Ahmedabad) will conduct the examination on November 28 this year.Also Read - UPSSSC 2021: Exam Dates Announced For Lower Subordinate Mains Exam At upsssc.gov.in | Details Here

The CAT 2021 will be held accordingly in 158 cities all across the country. The admit card for the CAT exams will be available for students on the official website from October 27. According to the information bulletin released on the official CAT 2021 website, the results are likely to be announced by the second week of January 2022.

A general category candidate will be required to pay a sum of Rs 2,200 while the candidate belonging to the reserved category will be required to pay a sum of Rs 1,100 for the application form.

How to register CAT 2021

Visit the official website of CAT iimcat.ac.in

If you are applying for new registration, click on the New Registration option

For candidates who have already registered, click on the login option

Type in the required information to either register or login

After you successfully log in, the CAT 2021 application form will appear

Fill in the required details required in the application form

Upload the required scanned documents in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee amount as per your category

Submit the form after cross-checking the details

Save and download the application form for future reference

Candidates who are interested to pursue admission in various management courses offered by the IIM can apply for CAT2021.

The exam is held once a year at a national level. There are 1164 colleges participating in the CAT examination.