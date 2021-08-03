CAT Registration 2021: Here comes a piece of good news for the students, the Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) online registration process for the candidates will start from tomorrow, August 4, 2021. As the official registration link is active, the candidates can apply for CAT 2021 on the official website on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the CAT examination is September 15. It must be noted that the CAT exam will be held on November 28 in three sessions this year and will be conducted in 158 cities.Also Read - Meet Ranjith Ramachandran — The Night Watchman Who Achieved His Dream of Becoming an IIM Professor

The spirants must know that the CAT 2021 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. The CAT 2021 scores will be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

CAT 2021: Here's how to do registration

The aspirants must do the registration from August 4 for CAT 2021 at the official CAT 2021 website, www.iimcat.ac.in between 10 AM on and 5 PM till September 15, 2021. Register to generate unique User ID and Password. Log in with the generated User ID and Password to fill in the Application form. Submit Application form after entering details and making online payment to complete the registration and application process.

CAT 2021: Eligibility criteria

The aspirants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories].

The students also need to possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective university/institution.

The candidates who are appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

CAT 2021: Examination pattern

As per latest updates, the duration of the test will be 120 minutes. In the exam, there will be three sections: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Section III: Quantitative Ability

The candidates must note that they will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.