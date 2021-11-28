CAT 2021: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 for admission into premiere management and business schools of India is set to be held on Sunday, 28 November 2021. This year, the prestigious exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A). Admit cards/hall tickets for the same were released by the institute on Wednesday, 27 October. Candidates who are yet to download their CAT 2021 admit card, can do so by visiting the official website of IIM CAT — iimcat.ac.in.Also Read - CAT Exam 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Releases Important Instructions, Exam On November 28 | Details

CAT 2021 will be conducted in three sessions — 08:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 02:30 pm, and 04:30 pm to 06:30 pm. Here we have a list of important points the candidates must keep in mind before going for the exam.

IIM Ahmedabad has prescribed CAT 2021 dress code for male and female candidates, which must be followed carefully on exam day. One of the most important things is that the candidates have to wear face masks at all times as without it, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam hall.

Dress code guidelines for CAT 2021:

Candidates should not wear any footwear with high heels or thick soles.

Candidates are advised to wear slippers or slip-on shoes as they have very thin bottom soles.

Socks, plain pullovers/sweaters/cardigans without any pockets are allowed.

Jeans, trousers, or pants, etc with many pockets will not be allowed.

Clothes should not have large buttons.

Any type of jewellery or ornament containing metal is not allowed.

Any high value item should not be taken in the exam hall.

Henna on the palms is not allowed as it may cause trouble in capturing the candidate’s biometric fingerprint.

IIM CAT 2021: Other guidelines to follow on exam day

Candidates are advised to reach the test centre at least 30 minutes prior to gate closure time. The reporting time will be mentioned in the admit card as well.

Candidates can use the Google map link embedded in the electronic version of the admit card to locate the examination centre,

All candidates are required to download and print their admit card from the official website on an A4 size paper.

Admit card will be considered valid only if candidate’s photo and signature are properly printed.

All candidates must carry the printed admit card and original ID proof to the exam centre.

Candidates must affix their photograph on the admit card at the space provided for the same. The photograph should be the same as used during the application process.

Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles are strictly not allowed in the examination hall.

