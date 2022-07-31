CAT 2022: The application process for Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) is set to commence from Wednesday, August 3. The eligible candidates can apply on the official website- iimcat.ac.in from 10 am. To apply for CAT 2022, candidates will have for first register themselves on the official website, then fill the application form, upload the documents, and pay the registration fee. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27 around 150 test cities across the country.Also Read - Viral Video: Playful Crow Teases Sleepy Cat, Video Will Make You Laugh Out Loud | Watch

"At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city," said an official notification

CAT 2022: Application fee

To apply for CAT 2022, general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,300 while the application fee for SC, ST and PwD categories is Rs 1,150.

CAT 2022: Eligibility

The candidates applying for Common Admission Test should have Bachelor’s degree or professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI) from a recognised institute. To be eligible to apply for CAT 2022, general/ EWS/ NC-OBC candidates need at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation, while reserved category candidates (SC/ST/PwD) need 45 per cent marks.

CAT 2022: Reservation

As per an official notification, 5 per cent of the seats are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD), 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, up to 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates, 15 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, and 27 per cent for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the “Non-Creamy” layer (NC-OBC).

CAT 2022: Important Dates

Registration opens on August 3, 2022 (10 am)

Registration closes on September 14 (5 pm)

Admit card available October 27 – November 27, 2022

Test on November 27

Result declaration in second week of January, 2023 (Tentative).

CAT 2022: Paper Pattern

CAT is a national level eligibility test and is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes. The paper will be held for a duration of two hours and will comprise of 64 to 76 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of total marks of 192 to 228.