CAT 2022 Exam on Nov 27; Check Reporting Time, Dress Code, List Of Barred Items, Other Details

IIM CAT 2022 Exam Date, Dress Code, Exam Day Guidelines: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the examination for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022.

IIM CAT 2022 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) examination on November 27, 2022. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The CAT 2022 examination will be held in three shifts of two hours duration.

The examination will have all three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation.

IIM CAT 2022 ADMIT CARD

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in. The IIM CAT 2022 hall ticket also has a self-declaration form that has to be filled up as part of the Covid-control measure.

CAT 2022 EXAM TIMING

The first session will be conducted between 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. The second session is scheduled to be conducted between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM. The third session will be held from 4:30 PM and will continue till 6:30 PM.

CAT 2022 REPORTING TIMING

Candidates should not report later than 8:15 AM for the first session, 12:15 Noon for the second session, and 4:15 PM for the third session. Aspirants are advised to reach the designated examination centre in advance so that they can assist during the frisking procedure.

Candidates are also advised to report to the assigned examination centre at least one hour 30 minutes before the start of the examination.

CAT 2022 DRESS CODE

Candidates must follow the dress codes as mentioned in the CAT admit card.

As per reports, masks will be allowed beyond the Frisking Point.

As per a leading daily report, socks, plain pullovers, sweaters, and cardigans (without any pockets) are permitted.

Slippers and sandals with low heels are allowed. Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not allowed. All personal belongings should be kept aside at the examination centre. CAT 2022: List Of Barred items The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances. Any communication device like Mobile Phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphones, Pagers, Health Bands, etc are also prohibited.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items. IIM CAT 2022 EXAM PATTERN According to the CAT 2022 examination pattern, the examination will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. Each section of the CAT examination is for 40 minutes to complete. Eligible Candidates will get 3 marks for each correct answer. It is to be noted that one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer/ response. IIM CAT REGISTRATION 2022 IIM CAT Registration 2022: Check Important Details Here Organisation Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Examination Name Common Admission Test (CAT) Level Entrance Test Category Admit Card Status Yet to be released CAT Admit Card 2022 October 27, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date November 27, 2022 (Sunday) Sessions 3 sessions Exam Mode Online Duration 120 minutes (2 hours) CAT Result 2022 — Official Website iimcat.ac.in IIM CAT 2022 TEST CENTRE CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card.