CAT 2022: 10 Golden Tips To Score High Marks

Candidates who are anxious about the preparation for CAT 2022 Exam can check the tips and tricks that we have curated from toppers of past years and experts.

CAT 2022 exam will be conducted by the IIM Bangalore across 150 cities in the country.

CAT 2022: The Common Admissions Test, CAT 2022, exam will be held on November 27. It will be conducted by the IIM Bangalore across 150 cities across the country. All updates related to the CAT 2022 exam is available at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 will be held in three shifts. The morning session will be held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, afternoon from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and evening session from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Candidates who are anxious about the preparation for CAT 2022 Exam can check the tips and tricks that India.com have curated from toppers of past years and experts.

CAT 2022: 10 Tips And Tricks To Score High Marks

Analyse which questions are right solved by you and which ones are not; set selection and pattern selection are essential points to attempt the CAT exam. If you are a working professional, then take out two to three hours from your busy schedule. Whether you get up early in the morning or study late at night, it is up to you. If you opt for weekends, you must study 8-7 hours per weekend. Set a deadline that you should complete the syllabus. Always practice mock tests. This will help in understanding your preparation. Having the right study material is important. A CAT aspirant need to also do a research on the right books, sample papers, previous years’ papers and others. You need to know how many questions you have to solve per day. Make an excel sheet of how many questions are in each chapter, the important ones, and the unimportant ones, so that if you skip those, it doesn’t affect your marks, and you still secure 90% marks. Understand the CAT curriculum, structure, and grading scheme before creating a study strategy. The CAT question papers are the most acceptable source for understanding them. Revising a topic is essential. This will help you be thorough with the chapters and topics. Candidates should also take study breaks. It is essential that CAT 2022 candidates relax and be stress-free. Mental health being is important for anyone preparing for CAT 2022 exam. You can do yoga or meditate if that helps you to be calm and relax. Also note that the pattern on the CAT paper is never the same. Every year, the CAT pattern changes, whether it’s the distribution of questions among sections/within them, or the number of MCQs and TITA type problems. There are also trick questions from time to time.