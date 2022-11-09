CAT 2022 Mock Test Released by IIM Bangalore on iimcat.ac.in | Check Key Details And Direct Link Here
The Common Admissions Test, CAT 2022 Mock test has been released by the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore. The candidates who have registered for the CAT 2022 exam can now download the mock test, questions and more from the official website – iimcat.ac.in.
The mock test would contain questions from the previous year question papers, according to IIM Bangalore. This would help the candidates to understand the structure of the exam.
CAT 2022 Mock test – How to take the test
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can take the test:
- Visit the official website for the CAT 2022 exam at iimcat.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link provided for the CAT 2022 Mock test
- Enter your log-in credentials such as User ID and password
- Login and take the mock test
CAT 2022 exam: Key Details:
- IIM Bangalore will be conducting the CAT 2022 exam on November 27, 2022.
- The exam will be held in three shifts
- Morning session from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Afternoon from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and Evening Session from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.
- CAT 2022 admit card has already been released on iimcat.ac.in.
- Candidates are advised to download their admit cards and carry a printout with them to their respective exam centres.
