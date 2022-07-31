CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has issued the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 official notification on Sunday, July 31. According to the CAT 2022 notification, the management entrance test will be held on November 27 this year.Also Read - CAT 2022: Application Process To Begin On August 3; Check Important Date, Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating business schools across the country. Also Read - CAT 2021 Results Announced at iimcat.ac.in: Engineers Dominate Toppers List, 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile

CAT scores are used for admission to postgraduate and fellow management programmes at the 20 IIMs located in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam. Also Read - CAT Exam 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Releases Important Instructions, Exam On November 28 | Details

CAT 2022: Important Dates

The CAT registration process will start on the official website – iimcat.ac.in – from Wednesday, August 3.

The application process will be closed on September 14 by 5 PM

The CAT 2022 admit card will be available to download from October 27.

CAT 2022: Exam Pattern

The CAT entrance exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The test comprises three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

CAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for CAT 2022 should have a bachelor’s degree in any stream with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. SC/ST/PWD students must have a minimum of 45 per cent from a government-recognised university.