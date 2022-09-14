CAT 2022 Registration Last Date: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore on Wednesday extended the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022). Now, the last date to submit the CAT 2022 application form is September 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in. This year, CAT 2022 examination will be held on November 27. The admit card for the same will be released on October 07. The CAT 2022 examination will be held in three sessions.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Process To Begin on Sept 15 at mcc.nic.in. Check Here

CAT Registration 2022: Check Complete Schedule Here

CAT 2022 Registration Starts : August 03, 2022

: August 03, 2022 CAT 2022 Registration Ends: September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022 CAT 2022 Admit Card Release Date : October 07, 2022

: October 07, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022

CAT Registration Fee

₹1150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

₹2300 for all other categories of candidates.

CAT Registration Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

: The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of issue of the certificate.

How to Fill CAT 2022 Application Form?

Go to the official website iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on, “New Candidate Registration.”

If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the CAT 2022 Application Form by providing the correct details such as name, address, academic qualification, and other details.

by providing the correct details such as name, address, academic qualification, and other details. Upload the scanned documents.

You will be required to pay the application fee.

Submit the CAT 2022 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

It is to be noted that a candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

CAT Test Centres

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.