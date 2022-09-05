CAT 2022 Registration Latest Update: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will end the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on September 14, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the CAT 2022 Application form by visiting the official website of iimcat.ac.in before the registration ends. This year, the CAT examination will be held on November 27, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their CAT Admit Card 2022 from October 27, 2022. This year, the examination is scheduled to be held in three sessions. CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The examination will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: NTA CUET UG Answer Key Likely Tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CAT 2022 Registration Important Dates

CAT 2022 Registration Begins : August 03, 2022

: August 03, 2022 CAT 2022 Registration Ends: September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022 CAT 2022 Admit Card: October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022

CAT Registration Fee

Before submitting the application form, Candidates are required to pay the application fee. Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022 Date: When Will NTA Release NEET Result? Read Here

Rs 1150 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Rs 2300 for all other candidates

CAT 2022 Scores

The CAT 2022 score is valid only till December 31, 2023, and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

How to Fill CAT 2022 Application Form?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the CAT Registration form.

Visit the official website of iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on, “New Candidate Registration.”

Enter the registration credentials.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the CAT 2022 Application Form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee.

Download the CAT 2022 Application form.

Take a printout of the submitted CAT 2022 form for future reference.

Direct Link: Apply Online CAT 2022 Application Form

CAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. For more details, check the official website.