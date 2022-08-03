CAT 2022 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will begin the registration process for Common Admission Test 2022, CAT 2022 today, August 03, 2022. Interested candidates can fill out the CAT application form 2022 through the official website — iimcat.ac.in — till September 14. This year, the CAT 2022 examination will be held on November 27 in three sessions. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2023. The CAT 2022 score is valid only till December 31, 2023.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Exam Begins September 1; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The exam will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

CAT 2022 Registration Dates

CAT 2022 Registration Starts: August 03, at 10:00 AM (IST) CAT 2022 Registration Ends: September 14 at 5:00 PM (IST) CAT 2022 Admit Card Download Begins: October 27 at 05:00 PM CAT 2022 Test Day: November 27, 2022

CAT 2022 Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories), awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. For more details, check the detailed notification below.

Click Here to Download CAT 2022 Notification CAT 2022 Registration Fee Depending upon the category, a candidate must pay the registration fee. SC, ST, and PwD candidates: Rs 1150 For all other candidates: Rs 2300 SC, ST, and PwD candidates are required to upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration. Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.

CAT 2022 – Highlights