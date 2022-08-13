CAT 2022 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will end the registration process for Common Admission Test 2022, CAT 2022 on September 14, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the CAT application form 2022 through the official website — iimcat.ac.in — before the registration ends. According to the earlier notification, CAT 2022 examination will be conducted on November 27 in three sessions.Also Read - Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 76 Prohibition Constables Posts at csbc.bih.nic.in| Details Inside

CAT 2022 Registration Dates

CAT 2022 Registration Starts: August 03, at 10:00 AM (IST)

August 03, at 10:00 AM (IST) CAT 2022 Registration Ends : September 14 at 5:00 PM (IST)

: September 14 at 5:00 PM (IST) CAT 2022 Admit Card Download Begins: October 27 at 05:00 PM

October 27 at 05:00 PM CAT 2022 Test Day: November 27, 2022

The examination will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2023. The CAT 2022 score is valid only till December 31, 2023. Aspirants will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

CAT 2022 Registration Fee

SC, ST, and PwD candidates are required to upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration. Depending upon the category, one must pay the registration fee. Check fee below

SC, ST, and PwD candidates : Rs 1150

: Rs 1150 For all other candidates: Rs 2300

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the CAT 2022 Application form. Here are the Steps:

How to Fill CAT 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on, “New Candidate Registration.”

Enter the registration credentials.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the CAT 2022 Application Form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee.

Download the CAT 2022 Application form.

Take a printout of the submitted CAT 2022 form for future reference.

CAT 2022 Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories), awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.