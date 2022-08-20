CAT 2022 Registration Latest Update: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will end the registration process for Common Admission Test 2022, CAT 2022 on September 14, 2022. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website — iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 examination will be held on November 27 in three sessions. According to the official notification, the CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2023. But did you know, that only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be allowed to fill the application form?Also Read - CAT 2022 Registration Underway; Check Fee, Steps to Fill Application Form at iimcat.ac.in

Are You Eligible to Fill CAT 2022 Application Form? Check Here

CAT Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case ofcandidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD)categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate. For more details on eligibility, candidates are advised to visit the “CAT 2022 Eligibility” section of the CAT website.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the CAT 2022 Application form. Here are the Steps:

How to Fill CAT 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on, “New Candidate Registration.”

Enter the registration credentials.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the CAT 2022 Application Form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee.

Download the CAT 2022 Application form.

Take a printout of the submitted CAT 2022 form for future reference.

CAT Registration Fee

Depending upon the category, one must pay the registration fee.

SC, ST, and PwD candidates: Rs 1150

For all other candidates: Rs 2300

More About CAT 2022 Exams

The examination will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Aspirants will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. SC, ST, and PwD candidates are required to upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration.

CAT 2022 – Highlights