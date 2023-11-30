Home

CAT 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: IIM Lucknow Likely to Release CAT Provisional Key Today; Direct Link, Date, Time

IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Institute at https://iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Lucknow will release the provisional answer key for the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) anytime soon. Candidates can download the IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Institute at https://iimcat.ac.in. This year, the Common Admission Test(CAT 2023) was held on November 26, 2023. Over 3.3 lakh students have appeared for the competitive exam(today) across 155 cities in the country. Going by the media reports, the IIM CAT Answer Key is expected to be released today, November 30, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates here.

NOTE: As of now, Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) Lucknow has not released the IIM CAT Answer Key Release Date And Time or IIM CAT Exact Result Date And Time.

