CAT 2023 Exam: Slot 2 Paper Moderate And a Little Tough Compared to Previous Year; Read Section-Wise Analysis Here

CAT Exam 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Lucknow conducted the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) Slot 1 examination today, November 26, between 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. According to the experts, the slot 2 examination proved to be a moderate affair. “Quantitative Aptitude in CAT 2023 Slot 2, the section was tougher than last year and the morning slot. The questions, while lengthy to read, were generally easy to solve for those whose concepts are clear. The exam started up with All Algebra 7 Questions coming together back to back intimidating the students who feared Algebra Module. Notably, the geometry questions were limited to two, deviating from the past trend. CAT 2023 Slot 2 displayed a fair mix of question types, presenting a balanced challenge to the candidates on the conceptual front. Selecting the questions that don’t eat up your time was inevitable,” said Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul), CEO and Founder CATKing.

CAT Exam 2023 Slot 2 Analysis

As per Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul), CEO and Founder CATKing, overall the exam was Moderate and a little tough when compared to 2022. VARC was more inference based, but had Reading comprehension passages all from the predicted Topics. DILR was Moderate in difficulty terms but felt a little time consuming and lengthy.

CAT 2023 Slot 2 exhibited a moderate difficulty level overall, contrasting with the challenges faced in Slot 1. The Verbal Ability section was manageable, with a mix of easy and difficult passages, while the DILR section ranged from moderate to difficult. The QA section maintained a moderate difficulty level with questions resembling the previous year’s paper. Despite some complexity in topics like geometry and mathematical reasoning, the paper provided a balanced mix of challenges and familiar concepts, requiring candidates to showcase adaptability and problem-solving skills. Overall, CAT 2023 Slot 2 presented a fair and well-rounded assessment for aspirants.

Navigating the Verbal, DILR, and QA Challenges

Sectional Analysis:

Overall Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

VARC 24 Questions:

Reading comprehension was dominated in the verbal section. There were 4 passages with 4 Questions each. More inference-based questions and not factual, there were close options too so it needed little focus while solving.

TITA Verbal ability was overall Moderate.

2 Out of Context (OOC) Questions, involving 5 statements with tricky connections.

2 Parajumbles Questions, each with 4 statements.

2 Parasummary Questions, with options that were easy but closely related.

2 Paragraph Completion Questions, 1 Question was tricky and 1 was doable out of the two

Summary of Questions

Reading Comprehension 16 Questions

The Reading comprehension was based on the following themes:

Passage 1: Netflix in Europe (Cultural Shift): Easy to Read

This passage offered a straightforward exploration of how Netflix is changing in Europe, focusing on cultural shifts. The ease of comprehension made it accessible to candidates.

Passage 2: History Based: Doable

Marked by difficult vocabulary, this history-based passage posed a challenge for candidates. It tested not only comprehension skills but also the ability to navigate through intricate language.

Passage 3: Self-Care Type: Little Tricky

The passage, centered around self-care, introduced a degree of trickiness. Candidates needed to navigate through nuanced content, requiring a careful understanding of the context.

Passage 4 – Liberalism: Difficult

This passage delved into liberalism and presented a challenge with very long compound sentences. Comprehending the content proved difficult, and familiarity with Aeon might have provided an advantage.

In terms of other question types, the parajumbles were easy, as were the Out of Context questions. Para Summary questions were also on the easier side. Para Completion(Fill in the Blank) consisted of one tricky and one easy question, evaluating candidates’ understanding of the passages’ structure.

Overall, the VARC section offered a diverse set of challenges, requiring candidates to navigate through passages of varying complexity and showcasing their reading and comprehension skills. The questions had hints of inferences which required students to understand the author’s arguments and what strengthened and weakened it.

Ideal Attempts in VARC Section: 16-18 Questions

Module Total Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 16 Questions | 4 RC Passages Moderate Parajumbles 2 Questions Easy to Moderate Parasummary 2 Questions Easy to Moderate Parajumbles – Out of Context 2 Questions Moderate to Tough Para Completion 2 Questions Easy Total 24 Questions Good Attempts 16+

DILR 24 Questions

The DILR section in CAT 2023 Slot 2 presented a mix of moderate to difficult sets, demanding candidates’ analytical prowess and time management skills. Let’s delve into the specifics of each set. As per Gandhi, the DILR section in CAT 2023 Slot 2 demanded a balanced approach from candidates, testing their ability to handle both moderately complex and challenging scenarios with the need for strategic decision-making on which sets to tackle first.

Quants 22 Questions: (TITA 8)

CAT 2023 Slot 2 brought forth a dynamic mix of questions in the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section, consisting of 22 questions. Here’s a summarized breakdown of the crucial observations:

General Observations:

Questions exhibited a striking resemblance to the previous year’s paper, reflecting a consistent trend in QA.

Geometry saw a reduction in weightage, with only 2 questions dedicated to this topic.

The questions in this slot did not encompass a blend of concepts but demanded intricate calculations involving numerous multiplication factors.

Functions, including graphs, assumed a pivotal role, receiving higher weightage in this slot.

Section Overview:

Topic Number of Questions DifficultyLevel Easy Questions( Must Attempt) Arithmetic Multiple Questions Moderate Scenario involving Pipe A B C, demanding calculation-intensive tasks Algebra Roots Question Moderate Distinct roots scenario Geometry Mixed Questions Moderate Combination of triangles, circles, and a mensuration question Modern Math Geometric Progression Moderate A question centering on Geometric Progression Numbers/Miscellaneous Not Applicable NA No specific questions categorized under this domain

