Home

Education

CAT 2023: Last Date For Registration Soon; Check Admit Card Release Date, Fee and Eligibility Criteria

CAT 2023: Last Date For Registration Soon; Check Admit Card Release Date, Fee and Eligibility Criteria

The CAT 2023 exam date is November 26, 2023 in this will be held in three sessions; this time it is being conducted by IIM Lucknow. Check the last date for registration, admit card release date, registration fee for students of different categories and the eligibility criteria..

CAT 2023 Important Dates

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test (IIM CAT) 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023 in three sessions, in 155 cities in the country. The CAT 2023 is being organised by IIM Lucknow this year and the registrations for the same began on August 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM; the CAT 2023 exam date may be far off but the last date for registration is nearing. Check below, the registration last date, CAT Admit Card Release Date, registration fee and eligibility criteria for CAT 2023.

Trending Now

CAT 2023 Registration Last Date

As mentioned earlier, the registration for CAT 2023 began at 10:00 AM on August 2, 2023 and now it’s last date is nearing. Interested candidates may please note that CAT 2023 Registration Last Date is September 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM.

CAT 2023: How To Register

If you are interested but have not yet registered for the exam, you can do so by visiting the official website- https://iimcat.ac.in. On the home page, you will find the ‘Register’ option for ‘New Candidate Registration for CAT 2023’; click on it. Enter your name, mobile number, email address and date of birth correctly to get a User ID and Password generated to you; this will be sent to you on your email address which will be used for the registration process. Fill the form, upload the necessary documents and then ‘submit’ it to get registered.

CAT 2023 Registration Fee

Interested candidates must note that along with their form, they are supposed to submit a CAT registration fee which is different for candidates from different categories. General Category candidates must submit Rs. 2,400 as registration fee and candidates who belong to OBC and other categories, they have to pay Rs. 1200 for registration. The duration of this Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be 120 minutes.

CAT 2023 Edit Window

As the exam will be held in 155 cities, candidates are given the option to choose six optional cities where they would like to give their exam. After the registration window closes, the editable fields in the edit window will include the candidate’s photograph, signature and the test city preference. This edit window will be open to only those candidates who have successfully registered themselves and paid the registration fee within the deadlines.

CAT 2023 Important Dates

The registration for CAT 2023 ends on September 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM and the form correction date is yet to be announced. The CAT 2023 Admit Card Release Date is October 25, 2023 and the admit cards will first be released at 5:00 PM. The b is November 26, 2023 and the CAT 2023 Result is expected to be out by the second week of January, 2024.

CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the CAT 2023 Exam, candidates must have passed a three-year bachelor’s degree from any stream, by a UGC-recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks. Candidates who are in the final year of their bachelor’s degree can apply for the CAT exam 2023. The exam has a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer and the exam syllabus includes Verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR) and quantitative ability (QA).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES