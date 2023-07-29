Home

CAT 2023 Notification Expected Today; Check IIM Application Form Date, Eligibility, Documents Required

CAT 2023 Registration Dates: Students can fill up the IIM CAT Application form by visiting the official website - https://iimcat.ac.in/.

CAT 2023 Notification: The Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Lucknow will begin the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 anytime soon. If going by the media reports, the IIM CAT 2023 Application form is expected to release today, July 29, 2023. Students can fill up the IIM CAT Application form by visiting the official website – https://iimcat.ac.in/. CAT examination will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability. However, the eligibility criteria, selection method, CAT exam 2023 registration date, paper pattern, CAT exam 2023 exam date, and so on will be briefly mentioned in the CAT exam 2023 notification. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the CAT Registration form.

CAT 2023 Application Form Date

CAT 2023 Application Form Release Date: July 29, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

How to Fill IIM CAT 2023 Application Form?

Visit IIM CAT Official Website

Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in.

Register Yourself on the Official Portal

Look for the registration link. If you are a new user, register yourself on the portal. For registration, enter the name of the candidate. Once you have registered on the portal, then log in again to your account by entering the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the Application Form

Now, fill up the application form. Enter your basic qualification, and pass percentage. Upload the necessary scanned documents.

Pay the Application Fee

Pay the application fee. Download the CAT Application form. Take a printout of the submitted CAT form for future reference.

The examination will be conducted in test centres spread across different test cities Last year, CAT 2022 examination was conducted on November 27 in three sessions. CAT examination is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

ist of Documents Required During CAT Registration:

Passport Size Photograph and Signature(scanned)

Valid PwD Certificate(scanned)

Valid EWS/NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate(scanned)

SSC/10th/Equivalent Details

HSC/12th/Equivalent/Diploma Course Details

Bachelor’s Degree Details

Master’s Degree Details

Other Professional Degree Details

Document related to work experience.

For more details, visit the official website of Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Lucknow.

