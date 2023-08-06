CAT 2023 Application: Do Not Make These Mistakes While Filling Exam Forms

Home

CAT 2023 Application: Interested candidates can fill up the application form within the stipulated time. Often students commit silly mistakes due to which their applications are rejected.

CAT Exam 2023 Registration Dates: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) application form has been released on the official site of its conducting body – Indian Institutes of Management (IIM Lucknow) – at

CAT 2023 Registration Dates

You can register for CAT 2023 at the official CAT 2023 website, www.iimcat.ac.in between 10:00 AM on August 2, 2023, and 5:00 PM on September 13, 2023. During registration, the mobile number and email address provided by the domestic candidates will be verified through an OTP sent to that mobile number and email address. Once the OTP is verified, the User ID and Password will be sent to the registered email address and or to the registered mobilenumber to complete the registration process.

CAT 2023: Do Not Make These Mistakes While Filling Exam Forms

Correct Credentials: Ensure that you have a valid and unique email address and mobile number. Please ensure that you retain this email address and mobile number until the CAT Admission process is completed as all official communications will be done using this email address and mobile number only. The CAT 2023 exam registrations will be cancelled if the incorrect credentials are entered. The relevant authorities verify each piece of information you give on the CAT application form. As a result, providing inaccurate information will cause the form to be rejected. Documents Upload Guidelines: The Application Form is categorized into the following six sections: Personal Details, Academics, Work Experience, Programs, Test City, and Payment. Scanned images of your passport size photo and signature are required for uploading. The photo should not be more than six months old and should have a white background. Please note that candidates will be required to bring printed copies of the same photograph on the examination day (November 26, 2023). Also, upload the scanned image of your

signature within the dimensions of 80mm X 35mm. The documents file format should be a .jpg or .jpeg and the file size should not be more than 80KB each. The image should be clear with a minimum resolution of 150px/inch. The photo should not be more than 6 months old and should have a white background. In the event you do not receive a Confirmation email after completion of the application process or For

queries regarding CAT Registration, Application, and Payment Processing, and Document uploading, you can

connect with the Candidate Help Desk by e-mail (cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in) or call 1800 210 8720 (Toll

Free) – Call on the Toll-free number, Monday to Saturday 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (excluding National

holidays). Avoid Mismatch Document: Upload the documents in the correct order. Don’t be in a rush. Scanned and resize the documents. Before uploading the documents, check your details printed. Eligibility Criteria: Check your eligibility for CAT 2023 by referring to the Eligibility document on the website. The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in

the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with

Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an

Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section

3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. For Academic queries like eligibility, category and PwD certificate, please contact CAT Centre office by email (cat2023-helpdesk@iiml.ac.in) or call +91-0522-6696676. CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates applying for CAT 2023 should fulfill any one of the following conditions: Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks*. Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage*. Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with required percentage*. *SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum 45%. For General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50% For more details, check HERE Selection of CAT test centre: Applicant can select any Six different Test Cities as per his/her preference. After the last date of registration, one among the 6 preferred test cities will be allotted (subject to availability). In rare cases, if an Applicant is not allotted to any of the preferred test cities, the Applicant will be allotted to a nearby test city. You will not be allowed to select the same city for more than one preference. It is usual for students to make mistakes when selecting their desired CAT exam centres. Choosing the wrong centre that is too distant from home can result in several disruptions on the day of the CAT exam. Candidates are therefore urged to carefully select their preferred centres.

CAT 2023 Exam Date

The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26 in three sessions. The CAT 2023 score is valid only till December 31, 2024. For more details, visit the official website of CAT.

