Home

Education

CAT 2023 Registration Date: Check Eligibility, Reservation Policy, Fee, Exam Schedule, Score Validity

CAT 2023 Registration Date: Check Eligibility, Reservation Policy, Fee, Exam Schedule, Score Validity

CAT 2023 Application Form: The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26 in three sessions. IIM Lucknow will commence the regis

CAT 2023 Application Form: The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26 in three sessions. IIM Lucknow will commence the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) from August 2. Candidates who wish to appear in the competitive exam can register online through the official website – iimcat.ac.in. Before filling in the online application form candidates must go through the information brochure. In this article, we will discuss the eligibility criteria, exam date, reservation policy, top colleges, and other details. Scroll down the article and read carefully.

Trending Now

CAT 2023 Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of

candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD)

categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or

State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or

possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution. In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be

based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution. If any University/Institution

confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be

established by dividing the candidate’s CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with

100.

based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution. If any University/Institution confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by dividing the candidate’s CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with 100. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

CAT 2023 Reservation Policy

As per the legal requirements, 15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5% for

Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the “Non-Creamy”

layer (NC-OBC), up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates and 5% for Persons with

Benchmark Disabilities (PwD). The candidates belonging to the reserved categories need to also note the eligibility requirements carefully

before applying. It should be noted that while it is the endeavor of IIMs that the candidates belonging to

SC/ST/NC-OBC/EWS/PwD categories join the programme in proportions mandated by the law, they have to

meet the minimum eligibility criteria and a certain minimum level of performance to be considered for the

admission process.

CAT 2023 Application Form – Direct Link

CAT 2023 Brochure PDF – Direct Link

CAT 2023 Registration Fee

Please Note: The IIMs have made minor changes to the CAT 2023 registration fee. Candidates will have to pay extra to register for the exam.

PRESENT CAT 2023 Registration Fee PAST CAT 2023 Registration Fee ₹1200 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. ₹1150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates. ₹2400 for all other candidates. ₹2300 for all other categories of candidates.

CAT 2023 Exam Centre

PRESENT CAT 2023 Exam Centre PAST CAT 2023 Exam Centre CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. The examination was conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.

CAT 2023 Admit Card

The candidates can download the admit cards from October 25, 2023.

CAT 2023 Schedule

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES CAT 2023 Registration Starts at 10:00 AM (IST) AUG 2, 2023, Wednesday CAT 2023 Registration Ends at 5:00 PM (IST) SEP 13, 2023, Wednesday CAT 2023 Admit Card Download Begins at 05:00 PM (IST) OCT 25, 2023, Wednesday CAT 2023 Test Day NOV 26, 2023, Sunday

CAT 2023 Exam Date

The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT

2023) on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in three sessions.

CAT 2023 Score Validity

Candidate’s CAT 2023 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be

intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January,

2024. The CAT 2023 score is valid only till December 31, 2024. Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process. For more details, visit the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES