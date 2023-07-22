Home

CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

CAT 2023 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management is likely to conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) in the month of November. Meanwhile, the registration process is expected to begin in August. Once the application form is released, candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

CAT Registration 2023 Schedule Here

CAT 2023 Registration Starts : to be announced soon

: to be announced soon CAT 2023 Registration Ends: to be announced soon

to be announced soon CAT 2023 Admit Card Release Date : to be announced soon

: to be announced soon CAT 2023 Exam Date: to be announced soon

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top IIMs, Management Colleges List

The Ministry of Education launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2023 on June 05, 2023. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has regained the top spot in the management category as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. IIM Bengaluru ranked second and IIM Kozhikode third in the NIRF ranking 2023 list for top management institutes in India.

How to Fill CAT 2023 Application Form?

Go to the official website On the homepage, click on, “New Candidate Registration.” If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number. Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password. Fill up the CAT 2023 Application Form by providing the correct details such as name, address, academic qualification, and other details. Upload the scanned documents. You will be required to pay the application fee. Submit the CAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

It is to be noted that a candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.

