Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
CAT 2023 Registration Date Soon; Check Top IIMs, Management Colleges, Steps to Fill Application Form
CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.
CAT 2023 Exam Date: The Indian Institutes of Management is likely to conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) in the month of November. Meanwhile, the registration process is expected to begin in August. Once the application form is released, candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.
Also Read:
- Age is Just A Number: Garima, Shilpa Become Civil Servants at 51, 43; Setting New Hope For Aspirants
- NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts Today At mcc.nic.in; FAQs, Direct Link Here
- CUET PG Result 2023: How Will Participating Universities Decide Minimum Qualifying Marks For Admission
Trending Now
CAT Registration 2023 Schedule Here
- CAT 2023 Registration Starts: to be announced soon
- CAT 2023 Registration Ends: to be announced soon
- CAT 2023 Admit Card Release Date: to be announced soon
- CAT 2023 Exam Date: to be announced soon
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top IIMs, Management Colleges List
The Ministry of Education launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2023 on June 05, 2023. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has regained the top spot in the management category as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. IIM Bengaluru ranked second and IIM Kozhikode third in the NIRF ranking 2023 list for top management institutes in India.
You may like to read
|Institute ID
|Name
|City
|State
|Score
|Rank
|IR-M-S-8890
|Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|83.20
|1
|IR-M-S-8903
|Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|80.89
|2
|IR-M-S-8909
|Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
|Kozhikode
|Kerala
|76.48
|3
|IR-M-S-8972
|Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|75.53
|4
|IR-M-I-1074
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|74.14
|5
|IR-M-S-8959
|Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|74.11
|6
|IR-M-S-8931
|National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|71.99
|7
|IR-M-S-8918
|Indian Institute of Management Indore
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|71.95
|8
|IR-M-S-132
|XLRI-Xavier School of Management
|Jamshedpur
|Jharkhand
|70.75
|9
|IR-M-U-0306
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|68.11
|10
|IR-M-S-8868
|Indian Institute of Management Raipur
|Raipur
|Chhattisgarh
|66.18
|11
|IR-M-S-8895
|Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
|Rohtak
|Haryana
|65.88
|12
|IR-M-I-1170
|Management Development Institute
|Gurugram
|Haryana
|64.88
|13
|IR-M-U-0573
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|Kharagpur
|West Bengal
|63.92
|14
|IR-M-U-0456
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|62.83
|15
|IR-M-S-8942
|Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
|Udaipur
|Rajasthan
|62.78
|16
|IR-M-C-19343
|Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|62.74
|17
|IR-M-U-0560
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|Roorkee
|Uttarakhand
|62.14
|18
|IR-M-S-8967
|Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
|Kashipur
|Uttarakhand
|61.07
|19
|IR-M-I-1044
|S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|60.91
|20
|IR-M-N-10
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|60.84
|21
|IR-M-S-8948
|Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
|Tiruchirappalli
|Tamil Nadu
|60.83
|22
|IR-M-I-1075
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|60.63
|23
|IR-M-S-8904
|Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|59.99
|24
|IR-M-U-0108
|Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|59.78
|25
How to Fill CAT 2023 Application Form?
- Go to the official website
- On the homepage, click on, “New Candidate Registration.”
- If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.
- Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the CAT 2023 Application Form by providing the correct details such as name, address, academic qualification, and other details.
- Upload the scanned documents. You will be required to pay the application fee.
- Submit the CAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.
It is to be noted that a candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you