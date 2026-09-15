CAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check exam city selection, centre allotment rules

The Common Admission Test (CAT) authority may assign a centre near a candidate’s preferred city if there is heavy demand in that region.

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CAT 2026 registrations have been extended by IIM Indore. File image

IIM Indore has extended the registration deadline for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can now apply until September 22, 2026. The exam is scheduled to take place on November 29 across three sessions.

CAT continues to be the key admission test for MBA programmes at the IIMs and is accepted by many other management institutes as well. Aspirants can complete and submit their CAT 2026 application form on iimcat.ac.in. The registration window opened on August 3, 2026.

What is the registration process?

The CAT 2026 application process starts with registration, after which candidates receive a unique user ID and password. They can use these credentials to log in, fill in their details and submit the application by paying the fee online.

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Which cities will host CAT 2026?

CAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in around 170 cities, according to official details. While applying, candidates can select five cities in order of preference. The exam authority has assured candidates that they will be allotted a centre in one of their preferred cities.

In case of high demand in a particular region, the CAT centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to any of the preferred options. Once a centre is allotted to a candidate, no change is allowed by the exam body.

Candidates must note that the duration of the test will be 120 minutes. Applicants will be given 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another, the exam conducting body noted.

CAT 2026 application form edit window

Once the registration period ends, candidates who have successfully applied will get a limited time to make changes to certain details in their forms.

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Candidates will be able to edit only the following details:

Photograph

Signature

Test city preferences

This editing option will be available only to candidates who have completed registration and paid the CAT 2026 application fee before the deadline.The IIMs have advised candidates not to wait until the last date to complete their applications. Candidates should also regularly visit the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in, for the latest information.