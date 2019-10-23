IIM CAT Admit Card 2019: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) released the admit card for Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) on Wednesday around 5 PM. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of IIM CAT, i.e., iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2019 Registration began on August 7, 2019, while it concluded on September 18, 2019. A total of 2,44,169 candidates registered for CAT 2019.

The CAT 2019 for admission to Post Graduate and Fellow programs of the IIM will be held on November 24 in two rounds in test centres spread over 156 cities across India. The results for the same will be announced by the second week of January 2020.

Follow the steps below to download your IIM CAT Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT, i.e., iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Login tab on the right-hand side.

Step 3: Enter your Login ID and password, as used at the time of registration.

Step 4: Look for the CAT Admit Card 2019 link.

Step 5: Once you open the admit card, check your personal details carefully. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The admit cards will be available on the website till November 24, date of the exam. In case a candidate finds an error in the details mentioned on the admit card, they are advised to notify the institution immediately.

The three-hour-long admission test will be divided into three sections and candidates will be allotted 60 minutes to solve each section. Candidates must go through the disclaimer as well as the regulations for appearing in the exam.

The sections are divided into Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

While most questions are in a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format, some questions may require direct answers for which designated space will be provided.

Notably, CAT 2019 score can also be used for admission into non-IIM institutes. However, IIM will not have any role to play in the selection process fo other institutes.