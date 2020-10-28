CAT Admit Card 2020: The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 examination on Wednesday was released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Candidates who were waiting for the admit card, now can log in to the official website iimcat.ac.in and can download it. Also Read - IIM-Indore Student Akanksha Chaudhary Writes About her Boyfriend's Battle with Skin Disease Vitiligo in This Moving Post

As per updates, over 2.27 lakh candidates have registered for the CAT exam this year and it will be held on November 29 in various exam centres across 156 cities. Also Read - CAT 2016 registrations closes tomorrow 22 Sep 2016 at iimcat.ac.in: One day to go

According to late updates, the CAT 2020 exam will be held in three sessions and each slot will be of two hours. Also Read - CAT 2016: CAT exam registrations to end on 22 September, new initiatives launched

CAT Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in Click on the link ‘download CAT 2020 admit card’ Enter user id and password

4: Your CAT admit card will appear on the screen

5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

CAT 2020: Crucial Dates

CAT 2020 admit card release: October 28, 2020

Last date to download CAT admit card 2020: November 29, 2020

CAT 2020 exam: November 29, 2020