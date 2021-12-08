CAT Answer Key 2021: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released CAT 2021 answer key on Wednesday (December 12). Candidates can access CAT answer key 2021 PDF by visiting the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Along with CAT official answer key, candidates will be able to check individual CAT 2021 response sheets by entering the login credentials such as User ID and Password.

CAT Answer Key 2021 is for the IIM entrance exam that was held on November 28, 2021. As per past trends and pattern followed by IIM Ahmedabad, the answer key for this exam is released about 10-11 days after the exam is held.

CAT Answer Key 2021: How To Download

Step 1. The CAT 2021 answer key link will be provided on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Those who appeared for the exam will need to visit the official website and open the designated link.

Step 3: Upon clicking on the respective link, the users will be redirected to a fresh webpage where they will be required to submit the login details.

Step 4: The CAT 2021 answer key will be available separately for each of the slots. Hence, the examinees will need to select their slot and download the answer key.

Step 5: Once downloaded, aspirants can match their answers and calculate their probable percentile.

IIM Ahmedabad conducted CAT 2021 exam on November 28 in 159 cities across the country. CAT exam 2021 was held in three different slots and a total of 191660 candidates have appeared for the same. The overall difficulty level of the CAT exam was moderate to difficult. This year, the number of questions decreased to 66 and earlier the same was 76. By checking the CAT exam answer key candidates can estimate their overall CAT 2021 percentile.

CAT Answer Key 2021: How is Percentile Calculated?

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT (i.e. including morning, afternoon and evening sessions).

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in a section.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the section as:

= ( − / N) x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points

CAT Answer Key 2021: Objection Window

Along with the release of the CAT official answer key, authorities will start the CAT answer key objection window for those candidates who finds a discrepancy in the release CAT answer key. Candidates must note that while objecting to the CAT exam answer key, candidates will have to pay the objection fee of Rs 1200/- per question.

CAT Answer Key 2021: What after the release?

IIM Ahmedabad will announce the CAT 2021 result tentatively in the second week of January 2022. To download the CAT scorecard, candidates will have to use their CAT login details such as User ID and Password. CAT results will be valid for one year. CAT score 2021 is accepted by the 20 IIMs – IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Nagpur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Lucknow, etc and top MBA colleges like FMS Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR Mumbai, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, DoMS IIT Delhi, etc.

Not only CAT: Ways to get Admission to IIM

While CAT score is one of the major criteria, it is not the main mode of getting into IIMs. Usually, Apart from the CAT score, students need to undergo a group discussion, writing ability test, and personal interview. IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes.

Performance in the CAT 2021 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process.